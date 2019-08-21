Jorge Masvidal says he would fight his friend Colby Covington (video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 241 Cormier vs Miocic recap

August 20, 2019
Jorge Masvidal says that he is willing to fight his friend and teammate Colby Covington. “It’s just a fight nobody’s gonna die.”

It’s actually more rare than you might think that friends won’t fight each other in the Octagon, even for money. As Masvidal says, “It’s just a fight,” but even though mixed martial arts is a sport, it is a fight. After all, the object of the “game” is to do physical damage to your opponent, not to put points on the board.

While Masvidal is more than willing to fight his friend, Nate Diaz on Saturday night said that he doesn’t even know who Colby Covington is.

