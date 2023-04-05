Jorge Masvidal says a fight between he and ‘fun-sized’ Conor McGregor is a ‘promoter’s dream’

Jorge Masvidal says that he can get a title shot against champion Leon Edwards with an impressive win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 on Saturday, but is Masvidal eyeing something even bigger?

Former two division UFC champion Conor McGregor coached The Ultimate Fighter against Michael Chandler, but a signed bout agreement between the two is no where to be found. If a fight with Chandler doesn’t materialize, Masvidal would love to ‘set records’ with McGregor.

“I’ve sold myself 1.3 million pay-per-views, and Conor, I mean, the story goes without saying. Just 1.3 in one night against me and [Kamaru] Usman in the first one,” Masvidal told TMZ Sports. “It’s a promoter’s dream. It’s the dream fight for a promoter, but the UFC can’t get him to signed the dotted line.”

If he were to find himself fighting McGregor, Masvidal likes his chances against the Irishman.

“I think in many ways I’m really, really bad for Conor’s style, brass, and brand because I’m not going to take him down and see what he’s about. I’m going to beat the f**king piss out of him in standup. I’m going to make him quit standup. I’m going take his shots, laugh at them, and then give them right back and break him,” Masvidal said.

“I know that he knows that. He said it. Dana [White] has said that I’m a bigger, stronger, meaner guy. I can’t put a gun to his head to sign. It’s wins,” continued Masvidal.

“That dude ain’t trying to get in there with me. He knows that we’ve had some similar opponents to where I’ve dismantled them and he’s taken them to decisions especially at 170. He’s like fun-sized at 170.”

