Jorge Masvidal roasts Colby Covington’s restraining order, brain injury, and felonies | Video

Jorge Masvidal faces Gilbert Burns in the UFC 287 co-main event on Saturday, but he’s also involved in a never-ending battle with welterweight contender Colby Covington.

Inside the cage, at UFC 272, it was Covington that got the better of Masvidal but it may have been Masvidal getting the better of Covington at a Miami restaurant weeks after the loss to ‘Chaos.’ The build up to the bout was particularly personal with Covington mentioning members of Masvidal’s family. It got so personal that it allegedly spilled outside of the cage.

The restaurant incident left Masvidal charged with aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm and one count of criminal mischief. In a court filing, Covington claimed to have suffered a brain injury during the alleged assault leaving Masvidal questioning how Covington can fight for a world title with a brain injury. During the UFC 287 Media Day, Masvidal addressed his concerns.

“I currently got three felonies because this sh*t Colby says I gave him a brain injury. So how the f**k is he going to fight for any title is what I want to know,” said Masvidal.

“The UFC is gonna to get sued if that guy goes in there and something like that happens.”