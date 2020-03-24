Jorge Masvidal rips on Colby Covington despite ATT no trash-talk policy

Colby Covington recently apologized to American Top Team teammate Dustin Poirier after he felt like he went awry of team owner Dan Lambert’s no trash-talk directive. Jorge Masvidal, however, ripped on Covington, proclaiming him excluded from the exclusive club.

Masvidal and Covington were at one time friends, but their relationship has quickly eroded over the past couple of years. Both have shot up the UFC welterweight ranks and could now be on target to eventually face each other. Lamber, of course, is hoping that would happen in the Octagon, not in his gym.

