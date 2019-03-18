Jorge Masvidal rips Ben Askren, praises Darren Till in wild Twitter storm

Following Jorge Masvidal’s victory over Darren Till at UFC London this past weekend, he took to Twitter on Monday to field a few questions from fans.

Among the hottest topics of interest, Masvidal ripped undefeated former Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder Ben Askren for balking at a Robbie Lawler rematch and heaped praise on Till.

He needs to be a man and run it back with Robbie first before anyone takes him seriously https://t.co/ORQgryhR5j — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 18, 2019

A part of me yes. The other part of me no https://t.co/zK9fvvIMcf — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 18, 2019

I already beat one and the other needs to prove he belongs here and run it back with Robbie. So neither https://t.co/6hHAXFAn8o — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 18, 2019

Told him he’s a beast and he will be a champion one day. Told him he’s young and he will be back. It’s a fight and shit happens https://t.co/8zbfo7gz3I — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 18, 2019

Documentary coming out soon https://t.co/JvRR7QlAP8 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 18, 2019

Enough money to put my kids in college. Give them what I didn’t have. Then I’m done. https://t.co/aTtHZm2AyO — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 18, 2019

Fuck yes https://t.co/Tq8hYiVsdx — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 18, 2019