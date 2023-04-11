Jorge Masvidal responds to Gilbert Burns UFC 287 greasing allegation: ‘I’ve never cheated’

After Gilbert Burns defeated Jorge Masvidal in the UFC 287 co-main event, he accused ‘Gamebred’ of ‘being slippery’ and cheating.

“I think I showed a lot of improvement, and that guy was freaking slippery. That’s an old dog, Miami trick with the lotion, because he was so slippery. Wow. One hundred percent, I do believe [he was greasing],” Burns said during the UFC 287 Post-Fight Press Conference.

“I know those old tricks those guys do. You know what they do? They wake up on [Saturday] and they take the first shower and they put a lot of lotion on the body. The skin absorbs the lotion, and then after three hours, you do it again, and then after, you do it again, and then after, you do it again, and your body absorbs. Whenever you start sweating a lot [the lotion comes out]. For sure he did that, 100 percent he did. I’m telling you.”

Masvidal responded to Burns’ allegations while appearing on The MMA Hour and said that he’s never cheated in his career.

“There were like three commissioners backstage, numerous people backstage besides USADA,” Masvidal said. “I have never greased, I have never been caught for cheating or anything, maybe I’m the sweetest motherf**ker, who knows? But, I have never greased, I have never put on anything in my life forever. I have never done that in my life. Maybe he should blame his technique. Not being able to do anything but hold me.”

Whatever bro

“I’ve never cheated, the referee was there touching me constantly, breaking us up, and moving us around,” continued Masvidal. “You are telling me he couldn’t feel if I had grease? He knows the difference between that and sweating, so it’s whatever bro.”

“I’ve never cheated and I’m not about to cheat. I’ve never even had a point taken away from me in all my 50-something pro fights. For this guy to try and slander my name on my last one, whatever bro.”

Dana White on 18-year old Raul Rosas Jr.: ‘He’s got a lot of growing to do’