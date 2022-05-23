Jorge Masvidal releases DMs from Michel Pereira’s wife following call out

Jorge Masvidal and Michel Pereira beefing over an alleged DM might not have been on your MMA bingo card but here we are.

On Saturday, following his win, Pereira called out the BMF champion for sending his wife Gina a DM on Instagram.

“He sent an emoji to my wife, the emoji with the two hands together like ‘amen,’” Pereira said during his post-fight scrum. “He sent it to my wife. He didn’t send it to me. I’ve never actually crossed paths with him. I didn’t have a chance to ask him, so I figured I really want to understand. But I might as well understand inside the octagon, settle it over there.”

On Sunday Masvidal responded to the callout with a screenshot that appears to show Gina DMing Masvidal first. Either way, both messages were wholly appropriate.

How crazy a world and how far has society fallen that this idiot @UfcPereira would use his wife to hopefully 1 day get a paycheck and create a fake narrative to try and get a fight with me when clearly he sees she slid in my dm? Wishing you guys the best #marriagecounselor pic.twitter.com/M5MwwuH2Le — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) May 23, 2022