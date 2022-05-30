Jorge Masvidal promises to ‘break’ Conor McGregor’s face ‘I come to kill’

Jorge Masvidal is awaiting the legal conclusion of his street altercation with Colby Covington but looking forward to who he might fight in a more legal venue next. And it seems like he has his eyes on former two-division champion Conor McGregor.

“There are options, but the first thing that matters is me – to be in the best condition of my life, to improve the fight,” Masvidal recently told ESPN Deportes in Spanish. “Everyone knows that I can throw the hands, the kicks, the knees. People know that they can’t beat me with their hands, that they have to throw me into the fight. It’s something that I have to improve and find the formula for.

“… This year, I’ll guaranteed return. I don’t know the date yet. I think that with two fights, I can be in contention for the title or in a title contender fight.”

One of those fights he hopes could be McGregor.

“He is false. He knows that I am a man who hits hard and that I come to kill. I do not come to hug in the cage,” Masvidal said. “I am going to give everything inside me to kill him. I have a little size, although now he’s shooting up and putting steroids and all kinds of things (in his body), but he is still a little boy.

“… I would love to fight at 170 pounds, but I don’t wait for anyone. If he wants to do it, I’ll break his face. If he doesn’t want to do it, let someone come next.”

Neither McGregor nor Masvidal are currently booked to fight at press time.