Jorge Masvidal professes innocence in alleged Colby Covington restaurant altercation

June 2, 2022
Jorge Masvidal is facing three felony charges for an alleged attack on former teammate and UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington outside of a Miami restaurant in March.

Days after the alleged incident, Masvidal was arrested and charged with aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm and criminal mischief. He entered a plea of not guilty to the charges. During an appearance on The MMA Hour on Wednesday, Masvidal professed his innocence.

“Allegedly this. Allegedly that, but I’m innocent. I’m not guilty,” Masvidal said.

“I’m facing three felonies if you want to know the exact truth. It’s still pending. This guy is a coward f**k, so what could I expect from a coward f**k like him.”

“Gamebred” would like to fight this year. He’s confident that he will, but there’s an air of uncertainty with his battles looming.

“I’m in the justice system, right? So it’s not like I get to make these calls and stuff. I want to say I’m okay (to fight this year). I’m always a positive person. I’ve got my faith in a good outcome, but I’m still facing three felonies,” Masvidal said.

Photo emerges of Colby Covington’s broken tooth from alleged Jorge Masvidal attack

