Jorge Masvidal predicts Tyron Woodley will KO Jake Paul in upcoming boxing match

Jorge Masvidal used to be teammates with Tyron Woodley and he’s seen Jake Paul train in the gym. “Gamebred” gave his prediction for the upcoming Paul vs. Woodley boxing match during an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

Paul, a YouTube star turned professional boxer, and Woodley, a former UFC welterweight champion, headline the Showtime pay-per-view boxing event from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio on Aug. 29. Paul is 3-0 in his boxing career while Woodley will be making his professional boxing debut. According to Masvidal, Woodley’s going to be too much for Paul to handle.

“Not to diss Jake, but Woodley can throw them hands. Ben Askren never could,” Masvidal said. “You’ve got a guy that can fight and sling fists when it’s time. Woodley could have made his money grappling, which he did. He was good enough of an athlete, and he was good enough of an athlete to make money with his hands, to knock people the f*** out.”

“I know Jake’s never been in there with a guy like that, that’s explosive, that’s a good athlete, and has a ton of experience over him. If Jake wins, f***ing wow. My hat’s off to him. I was wrong. I don’t know shit about fighting, right? But chances are Woodley’s going to knock him the f*** out.”

Dana White picks Tyron Woodley to KO Jake Paul in boxing match

Masvidal got to see Paul train for his bout against Ben Askren. When comparing Paul to Woodley, Masvidal doesn’t think they’re on the same level.

“We (he and Paul) didn’t spar. I saw him hit the pads. I think I seen him lightly sparring with guys, and what I’ve seen from fights and footage that he has online when he’s going at 100, at 100 speed. That being said, I’ve also seen Woodley when he’s hitting pads, when he’s sparring at 100 and when he’s fighting at 100. And when I do the math, Woodley wins. As long as he did his part, which was train, was in the gym doing his thing, he’ll win. There’s just too much experience and athleticism on that side,” Masvidal said.

“I think Jake’s a good athlete, but Woodley’s a different type of athlete, that next, next level athlete compared to Jake. Jake’s going to feel it in the fight. I don’t think he’s ever even sparred with someone as athletic as Woodley, that can cover the distance that he can. If Woodley were to get tired or hurt, he can clinch him and there’s nothing Jake can do. The referee will break them up, but there’s four or five seconds. He’s going to manhandled in the clinch as well I feel like. I see Woodley winning.”

Jorge Masvidal on his next opponent: “Doesn’t matter to us as long as they put that paycheck on it, and it gets me closer to the title.”