Jorge Masvidal predicts that Dustin Poirier will ‘smoke’ Michael Chandler at UFC 281

UFC 281 features a lightweight bout that has the recipe for excitement between former interim champion Dustin Poirier and former Bellator titleholder Michael Chandler.

Poirier (28-7, 1 NC) is ranked No. 2 in the division while Chandler (23-7) is ranked in the No. 5 spot. Poirier is coming off a loss to former champion Charles Oliveira. Chandler enters Saturday’s matchup coming off a knockout win over Tony Ferguson. It’s a fight that could have major implications in the 155-pound title picture.

UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal gave his prediction on what’s going to happen in the bout on UFC 281 Countdown.

“I’ve been watching Chandler for a very long time. Phenomenal athlete. Great wrestler, but I think Dustin smokes him in those moments when the bullets are flying,” Masvidal said. “Dustin finds a way to always remain calm and cool, and Dustin’s going to catch him.”

UFC 281 takes place on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The fight card is headlined by two world title bouts. In the main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya faces Alex Pereira in a grudge match. Two-time women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza puts her belt on the line against former champion Zhang Weili in the co-main event.

