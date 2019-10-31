Jorge Masvidal praises President Donald Trump, saying he’s a BMF (UFC 244 video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
October 31, 2019
(WARNING: Strong Language)

Jorge Masvidal comments on President Donald Trump when asked about Trump coming to see him fight at UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. Masvidal faces Nate Diaz for the fictitious BMF title with the winner getting a very real, $50,000 championship belt.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz live results on Nov. 2 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Jorge Masvidal battles Nate Diaz for the fictitious title of Baddest Motherf—er. The winner of the bout receives a very real UFC BMF belt, according to company president Dana White.b

