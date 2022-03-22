Jorge Masvidal posts video directed toward Colby Covington after restaurant altercation

UFC welterweights Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington reportedly got into a scuffle on Monday night at a Miami restaurant. Shortly following reports of the incident, Masvidal posted a video to social media addressing Covington directly.

“Calling this the show your face challenge. What’s up? I’m from Dade County. You talk that sh*t, you’ve got to back it up. That’s how my city rolls, man,” Masvidal said in the video.

Masvidal and Covington used to be teammates, training partners and best friends, but those days are long gone. The two fought in the UFC 272 main event on March 5. Covington defeated Masvidal by unanimous decision, but that didn’t settle the beef between the two.

