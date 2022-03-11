HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jorge Masvidal posts photo of eye-poke injury, vows to see ‘cheating f*ck’ Colby Covington again

March 11, 2022
“Gamebred” Jorge Masvidal was soundly defeated by unanimous decision in his grudge match against Colby Covington in the UFC 272 main event.

In the opening round of the fight, Masvidal received an eye poke that went unnoticed by referee Herb Dean. After being poked in the eye, Masvidal was taken down by Covington and spent the remainder of the round on the ground. With both fighters fresh in the opening frame, Masvidal believes the eye poke definitely didn’t play in his favor.

Covington won every round on two of the judges scorecards with one judge scoring Masvidal winning a single round. Masvidal discussed the eye-poke during the event’s post-fight press conference, but it’s unlikely that it had any influence in the outcome of the fight. Dean acknowledged the eye poke after reviewing the replay and gave Covington a stern warning prior to round 2.

