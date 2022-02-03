Jorge Masvidal posts blistering video going after Colby Covington as ‘The Real Street Judas’

There was a time when UFC welterweights Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington were best friends and teammates. Today, they’re bitter rivals.

The two have taken shots at each other on social media and in interviews. Covington began referring to Masvidal as “Street Judas,” a play on Masvidal’s “Street Jesus” moniker. On Wednesday, Masvidal released a video attacking Covington as the “The Real Street Judas.”

Check out the blistering video below.

