HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredJulianna Peña weighs in on Joe Rogan’s podcast controversies, and clarifies that COVID ‘absolutely is real’ | Video

featuredJorge Masvidal posts another blistering video to Colby Covington: ‘I’m gonna f*ck you up’

featuredDonald Trump weighs in on Joe Rogan controversies: ‘stop apologizing to the Fake News’

Kamaru Usman

featuredDana White shares NSFW surgery photo of Kamaru Usman

Jorge Masvidal posts another blistering video to Colby Covington: ‘I’m gonna f*ck you up’

February 9, 2022
NoNo Comments

Welterweight contenders Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington have gone from close friends and teammates to bitter rivals wanting to beat each other up. They’ll get that opportunity in the UFC 272 main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Masvidal and Covington once called themselves best friends, but things couldn’t be more different now. They used to be teammates and training partners at America Top Team until Covington was asked to leave the gym after multiple rifts with teammates.

On Tuesday, Masvidal posted a video to social media shot from inside American Top Team, and roasted Covington.

“At the home and temple, home to some real motherf*ckers. Left and right, I’m not the only one here that’s a bad motherf*cker. Many bad motherf*ckers here. But not your b*tch ass that got kicked out from here. Damn, man. I know it hurts every time you see that sh*t,” Masvidal said in the video.

“I know what a sensitive b*tch you are and how you read comments and cry. I can’t imagine every time you see this symbol (the American Top Team logo), it just hurts, man. Keep talking sh*t though. I can’t wait. 

“March 5th is getting closer, so is this knee to your temple. Not only am I going to break your face in a very violent way but the UFC is going to see you’re such a liability that they’re gonna kick you out, bro. Then it’s going to be back to Indian reservations where you can fight, maybe you can co-main event or some sh*t like that because I don’t even think you can main event after I’m done with you, in any show. I’m gonna f*ck you up, man. Keep talking that sh*t though, man. March 5th can’t come close enough. See you soon, b*tch. Never forget.”

Jorge Masvidal posts blistering video going after Colby Covington as ‘The Real Street Judas’

Dana White shares NSFW surgery photo of Kamaru Usman

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Jake Paul lays Tyron Woodley out cold!

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA