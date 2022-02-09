Jorge Masvidal posts another blistering video to Colby Covington: ‘I’m gonna f*ck you up’

Welterweight contenders Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington have gone from close friends and teammates to bitter rivals wanting to beat each other up. They’ll get that opportunity in the UFC 272 main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Masvidal and Covington once called themselves best friends, but things couldn’t be more different now. They used to be teammates and training partners at America Top Team until Covington was asked to leave the gym after multiple rifts with teammates.

On Tuesday, Masvidal posted a video to social media shot from inside American Top Team, and roasted Covington.

“At the home and temple, home to some real motherf*ckers. Left and right, I’m not the only one here that’s a bad motherf*cker. Many bad motherf*ckers here. But not your b*tch ass that got kicked out from here. Damn, man. I know it hurts every time you see that sh*t,” Masvidal said in the video.

“I know what a sensitive b*tch you are and how you read comments and cry. I can’t imagine every time you see this symbol (the American Top Team logo), it just hurts, man. Keep talking sh*t though. I can’t wait.

“March 5th is getting closer, so is this knee to your temple. Not only am I going to break your face in a very violent way but the UFC is going to see you’re such a liability that they’re gonna kick you out, bro. Then it’s going to be back to Indian reservations where you can fight, maybe you can co-main event or some sh*t like that because I don’t even think you can main event after I’m done with you, in any show. I’m gonna f*ck you up, man. Keep talking that sh*t though, man. March 5th can’t come close enough. See you soon, b*tch. Never forget.”

Jorge Masvidal posts blistering video going after Colby Covington as ‘The Real Street Judas’

Dana White shares NSFW surgery photo of Kamaru Usman