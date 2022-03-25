Jorge Masvidal pleads not guilty to charges, wants trial by jury

UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal entered a plea of not guilty to the charges stemming from an alleged assault on Colby Covington outside of a Miami restaurant.

On Thursday, Masvidal entered a written plea of not guilty to one count each of aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm and one count criminal mischief.

Masvidal was arrested on Wednesday and booked by Miami Beach Police. The incident between Masvidal and Covington occurred on Monday night outside of Papi Steak. Police were called to the scene and filed a report. The report alleges that Masvidal ‘sucker punched’ Covington resulting in a fractured tooth and damage to Covington’s expensive Rolex watch.

According to the online court records, Masvidal wants a ‘trial by jury.’

Masvidal and Covington used to be teammates, training partners and best friends, but those days are long gone. The two fought in the UFC 272 main event on March 5. Covington defeated Masvidal by unanimous decision, but obviously their differences weren’t settled inside the cage.

Masvidal potentially faces up to 15 years and/or a $10,000 fine for the battery charge. His next court date is set for April 21.