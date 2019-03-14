Jorge Masvidal on types of fighters, trash talk and his beef with Michael Bisping

(Courtesy of TheMacLife)

UFC London: Till vs. Masvidal main event fighter Jorge Masvidal spoke with the press during Saturday’s media day in London. The welterweight discusses his bout against Darren Till, the three types of fighters, and his beef with former middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, March 16 for full UFC on ESPN+ 5: Till vs. Masvidal live results. Welterweight contenders Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal top the card, which starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT from London, England.