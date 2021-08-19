HOT OFF THE WIRE
Colby Covington at UFC Vegas 11 post-fight

featuredColby Covington details history with Dustin Poirier: “He was kind of one of the reasons I was forced to leave my old gym.”

featuredDustin Poirier on the leadup to UFC 264 with Conor McGregor: “When I looked at this guy’s eyes I just saw a man who was unsure.”

Cat Zingano

featuredCat Zingano suing Halle Berry over ‘Bruised’ movie snub

featuredKamaru Usman responds to Conor McGregor tweet: “Be quiet before I call Poirier or Khabib or Diaz to finish you again”

Jorge Masvidal on his next opponent: “Doesn’t matter to us as long as they put that paycheck on it, and it gets me closer to the title.”

August 18, 2021
NoNo Comments

No. 6 ranked welterweight and two-time UFC welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal has been pretty busy with business outside of the octagon.

After Masvidal suffered a brutal knockout loss to Kamaru Usman while challenging for the 170 pound belt at UFC 261 earlier this year in April, ‘Gamebred’ put on the first event of his new promotion Gamebred Fighting Championship in June.

But after a brief hiatus, it appears the welterweight contender is just about ready to get back into the octagon. On Aug. 11, the BMF champion tweeted out a message suggesting his return to the octagon is imminent.

Israel Adesanya on Jon Jones: “He’s getting fat for no reason now.”

The real question, aside from when exactly Masvidal will make his return, is who he will be returning against.

On The MMA Hour, hosted by Ariel Helwani, Helwani laid out three options that he believed made the most sense for Masvidal. Those options were Gilbert Burns, Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz.

Masvidal made it clear that he only cares about two things. The paycheck, and whoever can get him closer to a third title shot.

“I think those are all great options. Doesn’t matter to us, as long as they put that paycheck on it, and it gets me closer to the title,” Masvidal said to Helwani. “[The UFC says] ‘So and so, this person right here. Gilbert, ‘cause he’s the highest ranked dude, is the next guy you have to beat to get to where you want to go.’ Let’s go. That’s as simple as it is.” 

While some fighters in the UFC are zeroed in on either money fights or a path to the championship in their respective division, it appears Masvidal is prioritizing both avenues equally.

Colby Covington details history with Dustin Poirier: “He was kind of one of the reasons I was forced to leave my old gym.”

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA