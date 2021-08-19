Jorge Masvidal on his next opponent: “Doesn’t matter to us as long as they put that paycheck on it, and it gets me closer to the title.”

No. 6 ranked welterweight and two-time UFC welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal has been pretty busy with business outside of the octagon.

After Masvidal suffered a brutal knockout loss to Kamaru Usman while challenging for the 170 pound belt at UFC 261 earlier this year in April, ‘Gamebred’ put on the first event of his new promotion Gamebred Fighting Championship in June.

But after a brief hiatus, it appears the welterweight contender is just about ready to get back into the octagon. On Aug. 11, the BMF champion tweeted out a message suggesting his return to the octagon is imminent.

Good news that PPV money hit 🤑🤑 see you in the cage soon #supernecessary — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) August 12, 2021

The real question, aside from when exactly Masvidal will make his return, is who he will be returning against.

On The MMA Hour, hosted by Ariel Helwani, Helwani laid out three options that he believed made the most sense for Masvidal. Those options were Gilbert Burns, Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz.

Masvidal made it clear that he only cares about two things. The paycheck, and whoever can get him closer to a third title shot.

“I think those are all great options. Doesn’t matter to us, as long as they put that paycheck on it, and it gets me closer to the title,” Masvidal said to Helwani. “[The UFC says] ‘So and so, this person right here. Gilbert, ‘cause he’s the highest ranked dude, is the next guy you have to beat to get to where you want to go.’ Let’s go. That’s as simple as it is.”

While some fighters in the UFC are zeroed in on either money fights or a path to the championship in their respective division, it appears Masvidal is prioritizing both avenues equally.

