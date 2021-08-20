Jorge Masvidal on fighting Colby Covington: ‘It’ll happen at some point, inside or outside of the cage’

It’s no secret that no. 6 ranked welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal and no. 1 ranked Colby Covington do not like each other. The two former teammates and friends are now bitter rivals.

A grudge match between the two has been talked bout but has yet to come to fruition. Masvidal believes the two will eventually face off inside the octagon, or outside of it.

“It’ll still happen at some point,” Masvidal said during an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani about a potential fight against Covington. “I know so.”

Masvidal and Covington used to be teammates at America Top Team. They both reside in Miami. According to Masvidal, Covington has hired a bodyguard for protection.

“That’s the best thing about me is I aim to please, so I’m going to give what the audience wants. If I ever see this guy in person – He said a lot of things. I want to see,” Masvidal said.

“You know what’s really the funny part? Months ago he was talking about how he was going to call the police on me. Says if he sees me on the street that he’s going to beat me up when he’s walking around with sheriff, like by his side. He’s got this older dude, a cop guy, a sheriff, and he’s going around yapping his mouth. He just wants to put people in jail. That’s what he wants to do.”

Covington having a bodyguard isn’t a rumor according to Masvidal. He’s seen Covington with him.

“It’s not what I heard. It’s what I’ve seen,” he said. “I’ve seen pictures, videos of it. You can’t move in my city without me knowing.”

