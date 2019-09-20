Jorge Masvidal led derogatory Colby Covington chant at UFC 244 press conference (video)

While UFC president Dana White was addressing Colby Covington turning down a fight, Jorge Masvidal led a chant calling his teammate and former friend, Covington, a p—y at the UFC 244 press conference.

Masvidal and White were in New York on Thursday alongside Nate Diaz to promote the UFC 244 headlining match-up between Masvidal and Diaz and to kick-off ticket sales for the event.

Tune in for UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz full live results on Saturday, Nov. 2, from Madison Square Garden in New York City on MMAWeekly.com. Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz square off in the main event for the title of “Baddest Motherf—er” on the planet.