Jorge Masvidal joins Julianna Peña on Tito Ortiz vs. Alberto El Patron Combate Americas PPV commentary

Combate Americas, the world’s premier Hispanic Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) sports and media franchise, on Wednesday announced that Ultimate Fighting Championship BMF champion Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal will serve as a color commentator for the highly-anticipated ‘Tito vs. Alberto – What Side Are You On’ extravaganza, live on pay-per-view television (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT) from McAllen, Texas, on Saturday, December 7.

Masvidal will join fellow MMA superstar Julianna “The Venezuelan Vixen” Peña and play-by-play veteran Max Bretos in the television booth at Payne Arena to call the action for the star-studded, 11-fight card headlined by the 210-pound showdown between UFC Hall of Famer and former World Light Heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz (20-12-1) of Huntington Beach, Calif., and multiple-time WWE Heavyweight Champion and former PRIDE and DEEP MMA star Alberto “El Patrón” Rodriguez (9-5) (formerly “Alberto Del Rio” of the WWE) of San Antonio, Texas by way of San Luis Potosi, SLP, Mexico.

“The UFC’s BMF champ Jorge Masvidal is joining forces with MMA’s dynamic duo of Julianna Peña and Max Bretos to form the most explosive commentary team in the sport this Saturday for the biggest fight of the year,” said Combate Americas CEO Campbell McLaren.

Priced at $29.99, the Combate Americas ‘Tito vs. Alberto – What Side Are You On?’ is available live on pay-per-view television, in every home in the U.S., on cable television on inDemand (Comcast, Charter and COX) and U-Verse, and satellite providers DIRECTV and DISH TV. The pay-per-view event is also available globally online, OTT and via the FITE TV app, as well as on Playstation. Priced from $30, tickets for the event, hosted by TS-1 Promotions at Payne Arena, are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

At stake in the main event matchup between Ortiz and “El Patrón” is the winner-take-all title belt challenge that will see the victor walk away with the loser’s coveted championship belt.

In the previously announced co-main event and first Combate Americas women’s world championship fight in history, undefeated, 21-year-old knockout artist Melissa “Super Mely” Martinez (6-0) of Mexico City, Mexico will collide with fellow ferocious, world-ranked star Desiree “Dirty Dez” Yanez (5-1) of Waco, Texas for the world strawweight (115 pounds) title.

TRENDING > Tito Ortiz not looking past Alberto El Patron, but has a roadmap to the next three years

Combate Americas “Tito vs. Alberto” Fight Card

CATCHWEIGHT (210 LBS.) MAIN EVENT:

Tito Ortiz (20-12-1) vs. Alberto “El Patrón” Rodriguez (9-5)

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP STRAWWEIGHT CO-MAIN EVENT:

Melissa “Super Mely” Martinez (6-0) vs. Desiree “Dirty Dez” Yanez (5-1)

FEATURED FLYWEIGHT BOUT:

Dani Barez (11-4) vs. Joao Camilo (6-3)

FEATURED FEATHERWEIGHT BOUT:

Levy “El Negro” Marroquin (12-3) vs. Enrique “Baby Bull” Gonzalez (8-3)

FEATURED CATCHWEIGHT (150 LBS.) BOUT:

Gaston “Tonga” Reyno (8-2, 2 NC) vs. Rey “The Warrior” Trujillo (24-27)

FEATURED CATCHWEIGHT (118 LBS.) BOUT:

“Sexy” Dulce Garcia (1-0) vs. Anali Lopez Hernandez (0-0)

PRELIMINARY BOUT CARD