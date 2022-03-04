Jorge Masvidal inks lucrative new UFC deal ahead of UFC 272

Welterweight Jorge Masvidal has inked a new contract with the UFC making him one of the highest paid athletes on the fight promotion’s roster.

Masvidal headlines Saturday’s UFC 272 fight card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas against former teammate and training partner turned bitter rival Colby Covington. Masvidal thanked his management team and UFC president Dana White on social media saying, “Thank you for making sure my kids will never go hungry again.”

Thank you Hunter Cambell and @danawhite and my team @malkikawa @Abraham_kawa and @FirstRoundMgmt for making sure my kids will never go hungry again #blessed pic.twitter.com/C2yk5l5pru — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 3, 2022

Shortly after Masvidal tweeted his thanks, his manager, Malki Kawa, revealed that the new deal makes Masvidal one of the top 3 highest paid UFC fighters.

“New fight contract that makes jorge top 3 highest paid in ufc. Good work team! Thank you @ufc and hunter Campbell specifically for working on this contract with us,” Kawa wrote.

New fight contract that makes jorge top 3 highest paid in ufc. Good work team! Thank you @ufc and hunter Campbell specifically for working on this contract with us. #ppvmonster #baseguarantees #top3 https://t.co/HAbu0jWsOA — malki kawa (@malkikawa) March 3, 2022

