Jorge Masvidal: ‘I’m the nicest gentleman you can come across’

(Courtesy of UFC)

Jorge Masvidal returns to the Octagon to face former welterweight title challenger Darren Till in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Till vs Masvidal this Saturday in London.

But first, Masvidal wants to dispel the myth that he is MMA’s bad guy.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, March 16 for full UFC on ESPN+ 5: Till vs. Masvidal live results. Welterweight contenders Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal top the card, which starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT from London, England.