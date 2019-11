Jorge Masvidal: I’ll mess that “midget” Conor McGregor up

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Jorge Masvidal says the press are mean for wanting a Conor McGregor fight because he will mess “that little guy up.”

He went on to say at the UFC 244 post-fight press conference that Dana White said that he was too much man for Conor McGregor.

TRENDING > Nate Diaz says ‘F-You’ to the UFC (UFC 244 post-fight video)