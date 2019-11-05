HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jorge Masvidal: ‘If one of those sissies (Usman or Covington) gets hurt, UFC’s gotta pay me’

November 5, 2019
No Comments

Jorge Masvidal would be willing to step into the UFC 245 main event on short notice, but only if UFC president Dana White is willing to write a check that he’s never written before.

“If one of those sissies gets hurt, they gotta pay me, man,” Masvidal said in regard to Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, the current UFC 245 headliners.

Usman puts his welterweight strap on the line against Covington, the former interim welterweight champion, in the UFC 245 main event, though the card is extremely heavy on gold hardware. In addition to the main event, UFC 245 also features a co-main event with featherweight champion Max Holloway defending his title against Alexander Volkanovski, as well as dual-division champion Amanda Nunes putting up her bantamweight championship against Germaine de Randamie. 

