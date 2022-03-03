Jorge Masvidal: ‘I want to hurt this guy like I’ve never hurt somebody before’ | UFC 272 Media Day Video

Jorge Masvidal takes on top welterweight contender Colby Covington in the UFC 272 main event on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Both fighters are coming off loses to champion Kamaru Usman and hope to rebound with a win on Saturday. The two former teammates and training partners turned bitter rivals will settle their differences inside the octagon.

During Wednesday’s UFC 272 Media Day, Masvidal spoke about his dislike of Covington, his plans to hurt him, and their previous training sessions together.

