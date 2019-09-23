HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jorge Masvidal: ‘I envision getting my hand raised (over Nate Diaz) at all costs!’

September 23, 2019
“That’s a dumb question,” but Jorge Masvidal answered it at the UFC 244 press conference in New York anyway.

Asked about his motivation for a fight with Nate Diaz and his thoughts on how the fight would go down, Masvidal had plenty to say, although he thought the question was foolish.

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal face off for UFC 244 for the first time (video)

Tune in for UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz full live results on Saturday, Nov. 2, from Madison Square Garden in New York City on MMAWeekly.com. Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz square off in the main event for the title of “Baddest Motherf—er” on the planet.

