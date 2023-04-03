Jorge Masvidal hints that UFC 287 could be his last fight

UFC 287 could be pivotal for the career of Jorge Masvidal.

“This could be the last one,” Masvidal said during the UFC 287 “Countdown” episode. “If I lose, I’m pretty much calling it quits. But a win against Gilbert means that things are headed in the right direction. So if I roll the dice and do everything right, I’m going for it all.”

Masvidal shot to stardom after his five-second KO of Ben Askren in 2019 but he has been a staple of the UFC since 2013 and Strikeforce before that.

But at 38 years old we know his days are numbered … and so does he.

“I think I’m at my best right now – my mental (game), my physical – and now I’ve got to go out there and prove it,” Masvidal said. “I’ve got my back up against the wall. I get to start my resurrection here in Miami-Dade County, the city that birthed me, that made me, that molded me, so I’m more than excited. April 8, I give it all I’ve got. I win, we keep rolling that dice until we get that f*cking belt.”