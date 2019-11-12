Jorge Masvidal hasn’t heard a peep out of Conor McGregor since he beat Nate Diaz

(Courtesy of ESPN MMA)

Jorge Masvidal told ESPN that he hasn’t heard a peep out of Conor McGregor since he defeated Nate Diaz. He’s also puzzled by Nick Diaz’s confusing callout.

“To be quite frank, he was flirting with fighting the winner when the possibility of the winner was Nate,” Masvidal said about McGregor. “And he kept throwing it out there. He even made his prediction he thought Nate would win. Since I’ve won, he hasn’t said a peep to address me or nothing.”