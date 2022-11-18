Jorge Masvidal has profanity-filled response to Gilbert Burns | Video

UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal responded to Gilbert Burns on Thursday after Burns said Masvidal turned down a fight against him at UFC 283.

“Sorry I’ve been missing. Your boy’s been spreading his words, doing his thing, making sure this country stays as free as can be,” Masvidal said on Instagram. “I love you all, left to right. Midterms are over already, so now I can focus on some other things like myself and being selfish. So I’ve got to address this little b**** that I usually wouldn’t have time for, but I’ll make some time for you today, Gilbert.

“Hunter [Campbell], if you’re hearing this or when you see this, can you please tell this b**** I never agreed to November, December or January. I’ve had court cases, I’ve had different things, a bunch of things where I haven’t been able to decide on when I fight.”

Masvidal is likely referencing his legal troubles stemming from an alleged altercation with fellow UFC welterweight Colby Covington in March. Masvidal was arrested after the incident at a Miami restaurant and charged with multiple crimes, including two felonies.

“I’ve gotten some much better news on today, so guess what?” continued Masvidal. “If you want to get your ass whooped when Leon Edwards defends that f****** belt in England, I will gladly beat the living s*** out of you Gilbert. If not, shut the f*** up.

“Because you are a p****. You’re not going to do nothing. When you see me in the street or when you see me in the cage, and we both know it, you’re going to ask me for a picture in real life and say it’s all bulls*** and it’s just for the pay-per-view. So shut the f*** up.”

