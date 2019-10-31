Jorge Masvidal goes off on Colby Covington: ‘I go where he eats at and wait for him’ (UFC 244 video)

Jorge Masvidal opens up about his falling out with Colby Covington and how he will correct the mistake. “What I’m gonna do to Colby is gonna be uncalled for.”

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz live results on Nov. 2 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Jorge Masvidal battles Nate Diaz for the fictitious title of Baddest Motherf—er. The winner of the bout receives a very real UFC BMF belt, according to company president Dana White.