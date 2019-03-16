Jorge Masvidal gets in backstage brawl with Leon Edwards at UFC London

A short time after laying Darren Till out cold in the UFC London main event on Saturday, Jorge Masvidal tried to do the same to co-main event winner Leon Edwards backstage.

Masvidal was mid-interview during the live UFC London post-fight show on ESPN+ when Edwards could be heard in the background challenging him. Masvidal tried for a moment to ignore him, but just couldn’t let Edwards words lie.

Instead, Masvidal walked away from interviewer Laura Sanko to return fire with Edwards.

It immediately escalated from words to fists as Masvidal approached Edwards and immediately fired off several punches before the two could be separated.

There was no word yet from UFC officials about the incident at the time of publication, though the story was only beginning to unfold.

Sanko later said that some of Masvidal’s punches connected and that Edwards was treated for a cut around his eye.

She added that Edwards then left the building and Masvidal was also escorted out of the building, neither man attending the planned post-fight press conference.