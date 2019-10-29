Jorge Masvidal: From wanting Nick Diaz to fighting Nate Diaz (UFC 244 media call)

Ahead of UFC 244, Jorge Masvidal addresses the journey from wanting to fight Nick Diaz to facing his brother Nate Diaz for the BMF belt at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Jorge Masvidal battles Nate Diaz for the fictitious title of Baddest Motherf—er. The winner of the bout receives a very real UFC BMF belt, according to company president Dana White.