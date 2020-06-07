Jorge Masvidal explains his dispute with the UFC: ‘I don’t think it’s fair’

Welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal isn’t happy with his revenue share with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He’d like to negotiate for more and has been at odds with the fight promotion.

Earlier this week, “Gamebred” followed Jon Jones in asking to be released from his UFC contract. On Saturday, Masvidal appeared on ESPN’s SportsCenter to explain his position.

Jorge Masvidal discusses UFC contract dispute

(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA)