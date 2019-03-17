Jorge Masvidal earns rare double bonus for his knockout against Darren Till in London

HOT OFF THE WIRE

March 16, 2019
Jorge Masvidal may have walked into UFC Fight Night in England as the underdog but he’s leaving with a vicious second round knockout and an extra $100,000 added to his paycheck.

Masvidal silenced the London crowd on Saturday after landing a vicious left hook that absolutely floored Darren Till in the main event inside the 02 Arena.

It was a huge win for Masvidal after two straight losses and more than a year away from action as he returned with an emphatic victory over Till in his home country.

For his win, Masvidal earned a ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus and he will also enjoy part of the ‘Fight of the Night’ bonus as well. Till may have suffered a defeat but he will still go home with an extra $50,000 for his part in the ‘Fight of the Night’.

Now Masvidal was awarded the bonus but there could still be some kind of punishment headed his way after he got into a backstage fight with co-main event competitor Leon Edwards.

Masvidal was in the middle of a post-fight interview with Edwards started shouting at him nearby. Masvidal reacted, walked over to confront Edwards and then threw several punches before security could intervene to separate the athletes.

There is no athletic commission in England, which means the UFC governs their own shows so there’s no telling if Masvidal will face any sort of punishment for his actions after the card ended on Saturday.

In the other bonus handed out, Dan Ige also took home $50,000 for his ‘Performance of the Night’ as he wrapped up a lightning quick first round submission against Danny Henry on the preliminary card.

