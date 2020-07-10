Jorge Masvidal: ‘Don’t Let these Devils or Demons hold you down’ | UFC 251 Fight Island

Jorge Masvidal has advice for other fighters to get what they’re worth, especially younger fighters that are just making their way into mixed martial arts as a profession. Masvidal talks about the negotiations leading up to his championship bout with Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi and what he learned from the Nate Diaz bout at UFC 244.

Hear everything Jorge Masvidal had to say following the UFC 251 weigh-ins from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

The UFC 251 headlining bout will see welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defend against Masvidal, a late-replacement and the BMF titleholder. UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski makes the first defense of his belt against Max Holloway, the man he took it from, in the UFC 251 co-main event. A third title bout featuring Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo for the vacant bantamweight belt is also slated for Saturday’s event.

UFC 251 is the first of four events that will be held over a 15-day span on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, the host for UFC Fight Island.

