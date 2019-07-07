Jorge Masvidal details record 5-second knockout of Ben Askren at UFC 239 (video)

Jorge Masvidal has no love lost for Ben Askren. The two have been going back and forth on social media and in interviews leading up to their UFC 239 bout on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Masvidal took care of business, however, scoring a record-setting five-second knockout of Askren.

At the UFC 239 post-fight press conference, Masvidal detailed his performance, and put his victory over Askren into perspective when it comes to the top fights of his career.