Jorge Masvidal defends UFC fighter pay to Jake Paul

Retired UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal was recently a guest on the Jake Paul video podcast. They talked about a lot of things, but one topic that is always a hot-button issue is UFC fighter pay and criticism that UFC president Dana White doesn’t pay fighters enough.

Jorge Masvidal defends Dana White

Masvidal, however, defended White, noting that not only is he doing right by the business, but he’s actually done some thing differently than boxing, which is better for fighter pay in some regards.

“I got nothing but good stuff to say about Dana,” Masvidal admitted. “I got nothing but good stuff to say because he’s allowed me to create so much money, so much publicity, marketing, all that stuff. He’s helped me out tremendously. Me personally, I’m biased.”

Masvidal puts UFC fighter pay up against boxing

Referencing Dana White and UFC fighter pay is generally a mixed bag. Many fighters praise him, like Masvidal, while others can be hypercritical. But Masvidal points out that White and the UFC have areas where the pay is often much better than boxing or other fight promotions.

For instance, it’s not uncommon for boxers on the lower portion of a fight card to make only a few thousand, if not few hundred, dollars. And that holds true for many mixed martial arts promotions, as well. In the UFC, minimum pay for a fighter is typically $12,000 to fight and another $12,000 if they win.

“In boxing, you don’t get paid sh*t until your 30th professional fight,” said Masvidal, pointing out that Jake Paul is an exception to the rule because of his previous celebrity. “(Paul’s) case is different. He came with this massive amount of followers, but other boxers, the only way they get famous is by fighting. They don’t get paid sh*t in the beginning.”

He then turned to the UFC, where fighters get paid relatively well in the beginning, even it they have no following and aren’t going to draw more eyeballs other than a few family, friends, and some of their local fans.

“In the beginning structures of it, the UFC takes care of guys really, really, really well,” he said. “Especially compared to boxing or any other promotion out there; where they’re paying a guy $20,000 (to fight) and $20,000 (to win). You’ll never get that on the regional scene.”

Should UFC fighters be paid more?

That’s not to say that Masvidal doesn’t believe a general pay bump isn’t in order, especially if a fighter has to also hold down another job while training to step into the Octagon.

“I have always advocated … more money for the fighters because it’s a f**king tough job. You shouldn’t be in the (rankings) and having to work at Walmart or something. You should be set, that you’re making enough money per fight, whether you have sponsors or not, that all your bills are covered.”

