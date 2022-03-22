Jorge Masvidal could face felony charges for allegedly sucker punching Colby Covington

More details are emerging of the Monday night altercation between UFC welterweights Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal at a Miami restaurant.

Talk show host and podcaster Andy Slater broke the news of the incident and revealed new details about the altercation on Tuesday.

“The initial call to police came from one of Colby Covington’s coaches, I’ve learned. Cops were told that Covington was the victim in the altercation with Masvidal,” Slater tweeted.

According to Slater, Masvidal allegedly sucker punched Masvidal twice, in the mouth and eye, breaking one of Covington’s teeth.

“Jorge Masvidal, wearing a surgical mask and hoodie, sucker punched Colby Covington twice, according to new info I’ve obtained. Covington was hit in the mouth and eye. One of his teeth did break, cops say,” Slater wrote.

If Covington cooperates with the police investigation, Masvidal could face felony charges stemming from the incident.

“Jorge Masvidal is facing a felony arrest if Covington cooperates with police and their investigation proves the UFC star’s claims,” Slater tweeted.

Masvidal and Covington used to be teammates, training partners and best friends, but those days are long gone. The two fought in the UFC 272 main event on March 5. Covington defeated Masvidal by unanimous decision, but obviously that didn’t settle the beef between the two.

