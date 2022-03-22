HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredJake Paul weighs in on Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal altercation: ‘Masvidal is a b*tch’

featuredEyewitness account of Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal altercation: ‘Masvidal clocked him three or four times’ | Video

featuredJorge Masvidal could face felony charges for allegedly sucker punching Colby Covington

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal UFC 244 post-fight

featuredNate Diaz tweets support for Jorge Masvidal following Colby Covington encounter

Jorge Masvidal could face felony charges for allegedly sucker punching Colby Covington

March 22, 2022
NoNo Comments

More details are emerging of the Monday night altercation between UFC welterweights Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal at a Miami restaurant.

Talk show host and podcaster Andy Slater broke the news of the incident and revealed new details about the altercation on Tuesday.

“The initial call to police came from one of Colby Covington’s coaches, I’ve learned. Cops were told that Covington was the victim in the altercation with Masvidal,” Slater tweeted.

According to Slater, Masvidal allegedly sucker punched Masvidal twice, in the mouth and eye, breaking one of Covington’s teeth.

“Jorge Masvidal, wearing a surgical mask and hoodie, sucker punched Colby Covington twice, according to new info I’ve obtained. Covington was hit in the mouth and eye. One of his teeth did break, cops say,” Slater wrote.

Jorge Masvidal posts video directed toward Colby Covington after restaurant altercation

If Covington cooperates with the police investigation, Masvidal could face felony charges stemming from the incident.

“Jorge Masvidal is facing a felony arrest if Covington cooperates with police and their investigation proves the UFC star’s claims,” Slater tweeted.

Masvidal and Covington used to be teammates, training partners and best friends, but those days are long gone. The two fought in the UFC 272 main event on March 5. Covington defeated Masvidal by unanimous decision, but obviously that didn’t settle the beef between the two.

Nate Diaz tweets support for Jorge Masvidal following Colby Covington encounter

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 272: Colby Covington dominates Jorge Masvidal in grudge match

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA