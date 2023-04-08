Jorge Masvidal beef with Kevin Holland spills into Miami streets

UFC 287 fighters Jorge Masvidal and Kevin Holland may not be squaring off in the Octagon, but they’ve nearly come to blows at least twice during fight week in Miami.

Jorge Masvidal and Kevin Holland get heated in UFC 287 hotel lobby

The two nearly came to blows in a hotel lobby earlier in the week, though they were eventually kept from throwing down.

Jorge Masvidal held back, lashes out at Kevin Holland outside UFC 287 weigh-ins

But on Friday, outside the UFC 287 weigh-ins, Masvidal was yelling profanities, having to be held back by teammates and talked down by coach Mike Brown.

Holland’s manager, Oren Hodak of KO Reps, confirmed to TMZ Sports that his fighter was the target of Masvidal’s tirade on Friday.

Who are Jorge Masvidal and Kevin Holland fighting at UFC 287?

Masvidal faces Gilbert Burns in the UFC 287 co-main event. It’s a fight that could determine the course of Masvidal’s career. Coming off of three consecutive losses, an impressive victory could put him back in the title picture according to UFC president Dana White. A loss, however, has left Gamebred contemplating retirement.

Coming off of back-to-back losses, Holland fights Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC 287. Their welterweight tilt is another pivotal fight in a stacked division where a loss can leave you in the dust, but a victory can cast you into the championship spotlight.

