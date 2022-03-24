Jorge Masvidal arrested for battery after Colby Covington Miami altercation

UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal was arrested by the Miami-Dade county police on Wednesday night and is being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami.

On Monday, Masvidal was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with bitter rival Colby Covington outside of a Miami steakhouse. Police were called and a report was filed. The incident left Covington with a fractured tooth.

Masvidal faces two charges: one count of aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm and one count of criminal mischief. He’s being held on a $15,000 bond.

WPLG Local 10 News first reported the arrest and posted a video showing a handcuffed Masvidal entering the police station.

Exclusive @GamebredFighter headed to jail on an aggravated battery charge after his alleged attack on @ColbyCovMMA Exclusive video and story on @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/HGJhTz25Kj — Rosh Lowe (@roshloweWPLG) March 24, 2022

On Tuesday, an eyewitness gave his account of what occurred outside of Papi Steak in Miami Beach on Monday evening.

“One guy (Masvidal) clocked him (Covington) about three or four times in the face,” Adam Weiss, who witnessed the incident, told WPLG Local 10 News. “What stood out right away was how he didn’t even go down.”

Masvidal and Covington used to be teammates, training partners and best friends, but those days are long gone. The two fought in the UFC 272 main event on March 5. Covington defeated Masvidal by unanimous decision, but obviously their differences weren’t settled inside the cage.