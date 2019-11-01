Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz face-off with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and the BMF belt (video)

See Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz face-off with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson holding the BMF belt at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz live results on Nov. 2 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Jorge Masvidal battles Nate Diaz for the fictitious title of Baddest Motherf—er. The winner of the bout receives a very real UFC BMF belt, according to company president Dana White.