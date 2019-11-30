Jorge Masvidal, after defeating Nate Diaz, is now gunning for older brother Nick Diaz (video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
November 29, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of BELOW THE BELT with Brendan Schaub)

Jorge Masvidal has catapulted his stardom to an entirely new level in 2019 with wins over Darren Till, Ben Askren, and Nate Diaz.  You’d think that he would be gunning for a shot at the winner of the upcoming fight between UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, but neither man is his current target.

Having defeated the younger Diaz brother at UFC 244, Masvidal’s prime target would be a fight with the elder brother, Nick Diaz. There would be no gold belt involved, but it’s a fight that would draw massive fan interest – meaning a huge payday – plus, it’s a fight that Masvidal has long wanted anyway.

“I know he wants to hurt me. He has to avenge his little brother, so it’s a fight that pumps me up,” Masvidal said in a recent interview with Brendan Schaub.

“I’ve always liked Nick’s style, as well. I’ve always liked how he scraps. I never thought he was the most skilled guy, but I think he’s one of the guys with the biggest heart; would just lay it all out there, win or lose. He’d always give it his all, and that’s something that I truly admire, that quality in a fighter.”

The elder Diaz brother hasn’t fought since he and Anderson Silva headlined UFC 183 in January of 2015. He’s never officially retired, though, and mentioned the possibility of returning to fight Masvidal after his brother’s defeat at UFC 244.

