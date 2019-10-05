Jorge Alcala going for the finish at CageSport 59

At just over a year into his pro MMA career, featherweight prospect Jorge Alcala may have started off on the wrong foot, but he’s quickly corrected his path and now finds himself closing out 2019 on a high note.

Since suffering a loss in his pro debut in August of 2018, Alcala has rebounded with two straight wins in 2019 and feeling very positive as he heads into his third bout of the year.

“I moved out here to Vegas about a year and a half ago and we started off kind of rocky with my pro debut, things didn’t go well, but I kept chipping away and kept training,” Alcala told MMAWeekly.com. “I tried to surround myself with the best guys and really get after it. I’m trying to train everything to become a well-rounded fighter.”

With more time training with his current camp, Alcala has been able to getting on the winning track as well as developing his game to a point where he feels he would easily defeat the version of himself that turned pro a year ago.

“If I would fight myself from then I would beat myself up,” said Alcala. “I was winning a lot of fights, but I felt like it was just toughness. I wasn’t very skilled I feel like. Just overall I feel I’ve improved so much. The version of me now would definitely beat the old version.

“I’ve grown in the last year and a half, and I’m excited to see how much I can improve in the next year, two years, three years – I’m very excited for that.”

This Saturday in Tacoma, Washington, Alcala (2-1) will look for his third straight victory when he faces Armando Best (3-9) in a main card 145-pound bout at CageSport 59.

“The guy is really scrappy and really tough,” Alcala said of Best. “The guy fights everybody. He’s not afraid to go in and exchange punches. I feel comfortable wherever. I’m going to go for a finish.

“I think he’s going to come out winging it, so as long as I can weather the storm a little bit and wherever the fight goes I feel comfortable. I’m ready to go. I think it’s a tough fight, but it’s definitely a good match-up for us.”

When it comes to his second year as a pro, Alcala wants to build himself up so he can be ready to make the move up to the next level whenever the opportunity comes his way.

“Obviously I want to make it to the UFC at some point, but right now I’m looking at one fight at a time,” said Alcala. “I’m just trying to get these wins together and just take it how it comes.

“I know my time will come when it’s time. I’m not in a big rush right now. I’m just getting started in my pro career, I’m still young, so I’m just taking it as it comes; getting these wins and hopefully get my foot in the door and get my shot to get into the big show sometime.”