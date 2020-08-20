Jordan Young makes his PFL debut without a fight, kicks off Prep Point series

Coming off a difficult end to 2019 that saw him lose the first fight of his career to Julius Anglickas at Bellator 223 in November and then having to deal with recovering from injury, light heavyweight Jordan Young was looking to rebound in a big way with the PFL in 2020.

Unfortunately for Young and the rest of the roster, the novel coronavirus scrapped the 2020 PFL season, leaving him to concentrate on himself instead of his career.

“I had surgery in December of 2019, so I was looking to have the best recovery possible,” Young told MMAWeekly.com. “I knew I was going to the PFL, so my goal transitioned into partaking in the 2020 PFL season. Once the virus happened everything closed up.

“I was trying to do my physical therapy, and I was able to do that, but I didn’t have access to a gym. I was doing my workouts outside and I was doing what I could. Then ATT started with some coronavirus testing, so we were able to go back to the gym to train.”

Though his initial plans have changed, Young is doing the most he can with the time he has to make sure that when he does return to fighting he’ll be the best possible version of himself.

“It’s been bittersweet to not be able to partake in the 2020 season,” said Young. “I’ve been able to focus on my rehab and make sure that it’s perfect, but I haven’t been able to compete. That’s been the hard part. I don’t have a date, so it’s just continuous training.

“I feel like this last year I’ve been improving my body. I had the surgery and then not only was I focusing on that but also my range of motion and my flexibility and the way I’m able to move my body. I feel that’s translating my game in a positive facet.”

While the date for his return to fighting is currently unknown, Young will make his PFL debut this Thursday when he appears on the premier episode of the promotion’s Prep Point digital series.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Young said. “It was my first introduction to the PFL. They had a nice set-up for the interview, the questions were good, and I think the fans will get to know me a little bit. It was good length interview and we covered some good stuff. I think it’s going to be a good look.”

As for his fighting future, Young feels like nothing has changed other than the dates. What he had planned for the 2020 PFL is still valid for the 2021 season.

“I’m just taking things as they come,” said Young. “I’d like to get in there and compete if possible. I know there’s nothing season-like this year, but if there was any possible way I could compete this year.

“My goals for the 2021 season would be the ones I had for the 2020 season just carried over; now my focus is just staying healthy in the right frame of mind throughout this whole process.”

PFL Prep Point: Jordan Young faces a fire drill

(Video courtesy of PFL MMA)