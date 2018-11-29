Jordan Young Eyeing Career-Defining Performance at Bellator 210

HOT OFF THE WIRE
November 28, 2018
Though it hasn’t been his busiest year of his career, overall 2018 has been productive so far for light-heavyweight Jordan Young.

After spending the previous years of his career at 185lbs, Young has worked his way up to 205lbs and was able to pick up a win his debut fight at the weight this past June against Jamal Pogues via third round submission at Bellator 201.

“2018 has been a good year, even though I’ve only been in the cage one time,” Young told MMAWeekly.com. “It was a good fight for me. It was my first fight at 205lbs and I was able to go in there and get the W.

“Most importantly I was learning some things without taking a loss. Fighters say you learn more from a loss than a win, but I was able to learn from it and get the W.”

Though he’s been able to get in only one bout over the course of a year, it’s not the first time Young has had to deal with a lack of cage time. In the past he’s been able to use time off productively, as he feels he has done so this year.

“When I first got into Bellator there was about 10 months between when I signed with the promotion and I actually stepped into the cage for my first fight, so there’s definitely been some periods of inactivity,” said Young.

“I was able to go up leaps and bounds before my first fight with Bellator. I feel the same way that I felt before that fight: I’m in really good shape, I’ve been putting in work consistently, and the roll-over from my last fight has been amazing.”

Now that he’s had ample time to acclimate to his new weight class, Young (9-0) is looking to have the best performance of his career when he takes on Anthony Ruiz (35-22) in a 205-pound preliminary bout at Bellator 210 on Friday in Thackerville, Okla.

“This upcoming fight is going to be flawless performance,” Young said. “I plan on going out there and showing my skillset, while obtaining a finish within the first two rounds.

“I feel like I’m in great shape, my technique is awesome, and that all I have to worry about is myself and not worry about him. It’s all about me and this moment and shining under the lights.”

Following time off for the holidays, Young is looking to return refreshed in 2019 and continue to his development both inside and outside the cage.

“I’d like to handle my business on Friday, and then finish 2018 with my family in December,” said Young. “In 2019 I’d like to continue to progress and go up more levels.”

               

