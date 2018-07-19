Jordan Winski Plans to ‘Expose’ Ryan Lilley in LFA 45 Co-Main Event

Though he’s hit a bump in the road after his first fight of the year, overall 2018 has been solid so far for bantamweight up and comer Jordan Winski.

After undefeated campaigns in 2016 and 2017, Winski was looking to keep his momentum going heading into his first bout of 2018 against Mike Hamel at LFA 31 in January, and was able to do so by picking up a first round submission win.

“I started off the year really well with the win at LFA 31,” Winski told MMAWeekly.com. “I kind of hurt my hand a little bit in that fight, so I couldn’t get right back in like I wanted to. But overall the year has gone pretty good.

“I can’t really complain (about my performance versus Hamel). There’s a few things I wish I would have done a little better, but I got the win. I went out there and finished him in the first round, so I can’t beat myself up too much about that.”

Having been fighting for five years, Winski feels the part of his game that he’s been most able to showcase of late has been the composure he’s developed as he’s matured as a fighter and person.

“I don’t know if you can really train for going out in front of people and dealing with that kind of anxiety and pressure,” said Winski. “I still feel relatively relaxed compared to when I first started. When I first started I almost didn’t want to do it anymore, but I’ve gotten used to it.”

At LFA 45 on Friday in Cabazon, California, Winski (9-1) will look to keep his winning streak going when he faces Ryan Lilley (8-3) in a 135-pound co-main event.

“We watched some video on (Lilley) with my coaches and we feel there are areas in his fight game we’ll be able to expose,” Winski said. “If we just go in there and execute the game plan and not do anything to get caught in anything stupid, we should be able to get the finish.”

While he’s always been one to go on a fight-by-fight basis, Winski would love an opportunity to step up to the next level before the end of the year for a hometown crowd bout.

“I heard there is a UFC happening in Wisconsin in December, so I’m going to push to get on that card. It would be great to make my UFC debut in my home state of Wisconsin. We’ll see how that goes. I might have another fight between now and then. But I’ve got to win this fight first.