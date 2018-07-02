Jordan Williams Pleased with His Performance and The Exposure of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series

Heading into the June 26 edition of Dana White’s Contender Series as a late replacement, middleweight Jordan Williams was able to overcome a lack of preparation to pick up a third round TKO of Tim Caron.

As Williams notes, he was a bit more conservative in the fight than he would be normally, and he was forced to work his ground game more than he had intended to.

“I’m happy with my performance, even though it was a little sloppy,” Williams told MMAWeekly.com. “I was not as aggressive and successful with pressure as I would have liked to have been because I was more concerned with my cardio. I wanted to save a little bit in the tank for the finish for the fight.

“I wish I would have brought more into it and separated more. Tim would grab on to me when he was losing in the striking, and even though I was winning in the striking, there’s something that switches on in you when somebody grabs you to want to grapple with them because you’re the better grappler.”

Though Williams was not able to pick up a contract with the win, he’s nonetheless pleased to get a win with the kind of exposure the Contender Series offers.

TRENDING > Paul Felder vs. Mike Perry Verbally Agreed for UFC 226 in Las Vegas

“I didn’t get the paperwork I wanted, but I did get a big check, and that bought me some time off the roof (job) and some publicity for myself,” said Williams. “I want to take a trip to Thailand. They want stand-up, I’ll give them stand-up. I bought some my time to work on my flaws.

“Also the good thing about fighting in a promotion with a lot of eyes on you, you get a lot good advice from people, like Michael Bisping.”

Trips abroad aside, Williams is hoping to capitalize on his momentum and make the most of any opportunities that come his way to close out 2018.

“Once we heard the news and were processing that we didn’t get the contract, me and my coach, Dave Terrell, started thinking about what we’re going to do,” Williams said. “I’m looking for a promising deal, because now I know I’m worth something and I know I have some chips to bring to the table.”