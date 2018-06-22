Jordan Titoni Pretty Sure He’ll Finish Cameron Graves at LFA 43

Since coming off his second straight loss in February of 2017, featherweight Jordan Titoni has been on a tear, winning five straight fights.

Looking back on his recent success, Titoni couldn’t be much happier. The only thing he would change is the number of fights he’s having and the type of opposition he could be facing.

“I couldn’t be more pleased,” Titoni told MMAWeekly.com. “I’m just looking for more opportunities to fight more often.

“I’m training hard in the gym to improve the holes in my game. I’m just looking to kind of prove myself – to myself – that I belong at this professional level. I’m itching to face some competition at a higher level that I was at.”

Titoni feels what got him back on track and lead to his current winning streak was a return to his grappling roots, which served him well in the amateur ranks and early into his pro career.

“I’ve been a wrestler since the fourth grade; so most of my life; and I think for a while there I was trying to prove to myself that I was a striker, but I feel like I was getting away from who I am,” said Titoni. “I just got more comfortable with who I am and what I do, so I’ve been applying that to my fight game.

“I’ve just gotten back to pushing the pace and having exhilarating fights for the fans. Pushing my opponent to see what I can make him respond to, see how I can break him, and just try to find that finish.”’

Titoni (6-2) will seek to keep his winning streak going when he faces Cameron Graves (6-2) in a main card 145-pound bout at LFA 43 this Friday in Beaumont, Texas.

“I’ve watched a ton of stuff on Cameron, and he seems like a tough kid, but right now the guys he’s fighting are not really on my level,” Titoni said. “I feel like if I fight smart and keep my head on and push the pace and see where he gives, I’m pretty sure I can get the finish on this one.”

For Titoni, the focus for the remainder of 2018 is to be as busy as he can be and work his way to the next level either by year’s end or early next year.

“My main goal is to fight,” said Titoni. “Hopefully I can get in three more fights by the end of the year. This will be my third fight so far, so if I can get two or three more in that would be excellent. If I keep getting those wins; those finishes; I can get the call up to a bigger promotion.”